SS&C Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 998% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

