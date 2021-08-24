SS&C Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 998% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.56.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
Featured Story: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.