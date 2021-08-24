SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

