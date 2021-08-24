SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.