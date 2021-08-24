SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

