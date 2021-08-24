SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of SNSR opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.