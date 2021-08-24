SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $81,000 in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLLV opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69.

