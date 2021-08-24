SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $101,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $206.23 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

