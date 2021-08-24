SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,273 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.