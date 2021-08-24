SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

