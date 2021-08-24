SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.61 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $382.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.02 million and the highest is $395.30 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.