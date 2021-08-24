SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $382.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.02 million and the highest is $395.30 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

