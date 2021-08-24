Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 35,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,897. The stock has a market cap of $775.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

