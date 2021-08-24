Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £124.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SPX opened at £159.10 ($207.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £144.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1 year high of £164.15 ($214.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

