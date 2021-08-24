SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.