Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

