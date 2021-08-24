Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLDB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SLDB opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $284.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

