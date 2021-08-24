Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.02 on Monday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

