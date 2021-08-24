Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Tops $751,425.82

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $751,425.82 and approximately $22,556.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

