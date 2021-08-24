SmartKey (SKEY) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $907,951.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

