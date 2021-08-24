SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,530. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $58.39.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,706,165. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

