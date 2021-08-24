SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for approximately 6.8% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.15% of SM Energy worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 75,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

