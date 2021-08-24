SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty makes up about 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of SL Green Realty worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,939,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 872,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,454. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

