Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

