Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 338.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $264.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 614.95, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

