SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

VIGI stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

