SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

