SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,802 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

