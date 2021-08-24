Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 693,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $407.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.