Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

SYK stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

