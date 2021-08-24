Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $639,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. 13,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

