Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Snowflake by 135.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.13. The company had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,381. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.24.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

