Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 97,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.47. 70,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.47. The stock has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

