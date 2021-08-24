Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 72.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

