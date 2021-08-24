Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,233.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2,260.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,172.17.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$1,876.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,870.68. The stock has a market cap of C$234.14 billion and a PE ratio of 76.32. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,109.41 and a one year high of C$2,075.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.