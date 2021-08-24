ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.16

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.16 and last traded at $203.77, with a volume of 8534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.59.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,864,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

