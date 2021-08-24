Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Down 4.3%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,386. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

