ShareRing Price Hits $0.0241 (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShareRing

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

