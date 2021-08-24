ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

SFBS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

