Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore cut its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust accounts for 4.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.71% of Service Properties Trust worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 493,236 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $5,174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.