Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells £314,190.90 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Rupert Soames also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serco Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 132.80 ($1.74). 1,077,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,125. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. Serco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.