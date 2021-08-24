SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $22.83. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 820 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,970 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

