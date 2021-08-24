Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,856 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.26% of Select Bancorp worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Select Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

