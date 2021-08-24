Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON STB opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £249.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

