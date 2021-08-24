SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Head-To-Head Contrast

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -4.80% N/A -1.45% BIT Mining -6.27% -19.38% -14.86%

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 9.20 -$312.32 million ($3.94) -12.73 BIT Mining $3.34 million 104.31 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $53.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

