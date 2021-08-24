Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,589,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.