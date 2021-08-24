Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 340,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

