Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 274,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

