Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 112,928 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 9,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,903. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

