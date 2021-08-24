Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 14.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $32,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

PG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.26. The company had a trading volume of 141,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,151. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

