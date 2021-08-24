Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,187 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $4,679,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

