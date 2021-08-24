Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after buying an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.